Auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH to plead guilty to price fixing and bid rigging in U.S.

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
WASHINGTON, March 31 German-based auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of spark plugs and other auto parts, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company agreed to pay a criminal fine of $57.8 million.
The company's settlement is the most recent in a long list of auto parts makers - 34 total - who have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts, ball bearings, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.