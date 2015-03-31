版本:
2015年 4月 1日

Auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH to plead guilty to price fixing and bid rigging in U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 31 German-based auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of spark plugs and other auto parts, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The company agreed to pay a criminal fine of $57.8 million.

The company's settlement is the most recent in a long list of auto parts makers - 34 total - who have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts, ball bearings, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.

