ON THE MOVE-Baird hires former Wells Fargo Advisors manager

Jan 30 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Wednesday it
hired a former Wells Fargo Advisors senior manager to help
expand the firm's recruiting of veteran advisers, with plans to
open a new office in the Northeast.
Peter Miller joined Baird last week as a senior vice
president, based out of the firm's office in St. Louis,
Missouri.
Miller, who has worked in the advising industry for three
decades, was most recently head of Wells Fargo's Advisor
Development Group, for which he managed recruiting, training and
development for the firm's branch managers and financial
advisers.
He left Wells in late 2011. The company declined to comment
on his departure.
Miller spent the bulk of his career with A.G. Edwards &
Sons, where he eventually became executive vice president. He
started his career as a financial adviser with Kidder, Peabody &
Co.
Wells Fargo Advisors, owned by Wells Fargo & Co, is
the third-largest U.S. brokerage. The firm in 2008 took over
Wachovia, which one year earlier had bought A.G. Edwards. During
those acquisitions, many A.G. Edwards advisers and executives
made the transition over to Wells.
In his new role at Baird, Miller will help Baird recruit
veteran advisers with the eventual goal of opening and managing
a new wealth management office in the Northeast.
Milwaukee-based Baird said it has added more than 250
financial advisers and branch managers to its private wealth
management group since the beginning of 2009. Many of those
hires were industry veterans who joined the firm from big U.S.
brokerages.