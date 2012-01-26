UPDATE 1-Robert Half Q4 misses Street

BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program
Jan 26 Staffing firm Robert Half International Inc's posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results, hurt by higher cost of services.
For the October-December quarter, net income rose to $42.6 million, or 30 cents per share, from $24.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to $973.5 million. Direct cost of services rose about 11 percent to $586.2 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 31 cents a share, on revenue of $986.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $29.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
