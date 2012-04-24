UPDATE 2-Robert Half sees strong 2nd-qtr profit on higher placements

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.32-$0.37
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.01 bln-$1.06 bln
* Q1 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.28
* Q1 revenue $1.02 bln vs est $989.9 mln
April 24 Staffing company Robert Half
International Inc said it expects a strong
second-quarter profit on improved permanent placement revenue.
The company said it expects to earn 32 cents to 37 cents per
share on revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion in the second
quarter.
"For the first three weeks of April, revenue for our
permanent placement division was up 35 percent on a same-day
constant currency basis, compared with the same period last
year," the company's Chief Financial Officer Keith Waddell said
on a post-earnings call.
Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings
of 32 cents on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Robert Half, which competes with Manpower Inc and
Kforce Inc, provides specialized professional
consulting and staffing services through its Protiviti and The
Creative Group units.
For the first quarter, the company posted
better-than-expected results, helped by strong demand for its
specialized staffing and consulting services.
January-March net income rose to $48.3 million, or 34 cents
per share, from $26.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose nearly 15.7 percent to $1.02 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 28 cents per share on
revenue of $989.9 million.
Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at
$28.84 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have
gained 44 percent of their value since hitting a two-year low of
$20.06 in September 2011.