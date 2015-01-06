版本:
BRIEF-Robert Sarver confirms offer for Rangers International FC

Jan 6 Robert Sarver:

* Robert Sarver confirms that he has made an approach to board of rifc with a view to explore possibility of purchasing entire issued share capital of company

* Robert Sarver is the US financier and majority owner of National Basketball Association franchise Phoenix Suns

* Has already provided proof of funds to Rangers board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
