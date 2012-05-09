CORRECTED-Green Mountain's Stiller sells Krispy Kreme stake

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
May 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's former chairman Robert Stiller sold his stake in Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc on Monday, a regulatory filing showed.
The sale comes to light a day after Stiller was removed from his position at Green Mountain for selling his shares in the company at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.
Stiller sold about 8.1 million shares of Krispy Kreme, according to the filing published Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Stiller was removed as Green Mountain chairman for selling his shares to cover margin calls, following a near 50 percent drop in Green Mountain's stock price since it reported disastrous quarterly results last week.
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)