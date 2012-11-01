U.S. FTC halts robocalls from five companies that stole $30 mln

WASHINGTON Nov 1 Federal judges in Arizona and
Florida have temporarily closed five companies which allegedly
used robocalls to find victims to defraud to the tune of $30
million, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The move was the latest in an attempted crackdown by the
agency on companies that pitch products, via autodialed phone
calls, such as fraudulent credit card services or medical
discount cards.
The companies, with names like Green Savers and Key One
Solutions, LLC, hired dialing companies who used a woman who
identifies herself as "Rachel" to pitch help in securing a lower
credit card interest rate.
But people who agreed to use the companies' services paid
several hundred dollars to $1,000 for what turned out to be
little or no assistance, said Charles Harwood, deputy director
of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.
Judges agreed to temporarily shut down two companies in
Arizona and three in Florida. The FTC's aim is to close them
entirely.
The five companies made about $30 million in the two or
three years that they were in operation, said Harwood, citing
"early estimates."
Visa, which was sometimes contacted by credit card
holders to get refunds after being defrauded, helped the FTC
with its investigation, Harwood said.
The agency is also pursuing the companies which actually
dialed people in their homes. "We are going after them. We have
been going after them but it's hard to find them," said Harwood.
Officials with the companies, which also include Treasure
Your Success, Ambrosia Web Design and A+ Financial Center, could
not immediately be reached for comment.