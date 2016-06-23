Collaborative robots open new fronts in automation

* Cobots are inexpensive, safe, easy to use
* Market set to grow to $11.5 billion by 2025 -Barclays
* Market leader Universal doubling sales every year
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Germany, June 23 Robots that work as
assistants alongside people are set to upend the world of
industrial robotics by putting automation within reach of many
small and medium-sized companies for the first time, industry
players said this week.
Collaborative robots, or "cobots", tend to be inexpensive,
easy to use and safe to be around. They can easily be adapted to
new tasks, making them well-suited to small-batch manufacturing
and ever-shortening product cycles.
Cobots can typically lift loads of up 10 kilograms (22 lb)
and can be small enough to put on top of a workbench. They can
help with repetitive tasks like picking and placing, packaging
or glueing and welding.
Some can repeat a task after being guided once through the
process by a worker and recording it. The price of a cobot can
be as little as $10,000, although typically they cost two to
three times that.
The global cobot market is set to grow from $116 million
last year to $11.5 billion by 2025, capital goods analysts at
Barclays estimate. That would be roughly equal to the size of
the entire industrial robotics market today.
"By 2020 it will be a game-changer," said Stefan Lampa, head
of robotics of Germany's Kuka, during a panel
discussion organised by the International Federation of Robotics
(IFR) at the Automatica trade fair in Munich.
Growth in industrial robot unit sales slowed to 12 percent
last year from 29 percent in 2014, the IFR said on Wednesday,
weighed by a sharp fall in top buyer China.
The world's top industrial robot makers - Japan's Fanuc
and Yaskawa, Swiss ABB and Kuka - all
have collaborative robots on the market, although sales are not
yet significant for them.
But the market leader and pioneer is Denmark's Universal
Robots, a start-up that sold its first cobot in 2009 and was
acquired by U.S. automatic test equipment maker Teradyne
for $285 million last year.
INTEREST GROWS
"We are approximately doubling every year, in terms of
units. That's our ambition and we have almost hit our ambition
every year for six straight years," co-founder Esben Ostergaard
told Reuters in an interview.
Ostergaard and his co-founders were already working on
robotics at university together when the Danish ministry of food
launched an initiative to get more robots into the Danish food
industry to be more competitive.
They realised that existing robots were not suitable for the
industry's frequent seasonal product changes.
"They could not readjust the robots. The whole machine
weighed 500 kilos. It was very expensive. And most of all it was
impossible to teach them how to programme it," Ostergaard said.
Interest is also growing from larger players.
U.S. competitor Rethink Robotics - another pure-play cobot
maker, whose investors include Amazon founder Jeff
Bezos - announced this week that logistics giant DHL
had ordered several of its Baxter and Sawyer smart cobots for
testing in its warehouses on tasks such as packing and assembly.
These smaller, leaner companies typically do not rely on the
expensive maintenance contracts that earn fat margins for more
established players - partly because the cobots tend to be
simple and pay back their costs within months.
"I've heard it's a big potential we are missing - it's
apparently a way the big brands make their money," said
Ostergaard. "We just want to sell robots."
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)