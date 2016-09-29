Growth in demand for industrial robots halves as China, carmakers cut back

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Growth in sales of industrial
robots has halved from levels seen two years ago and is unlikely
to recover those levels over the next few years because demand
in China, the biggest market, has slowed.
Carmakers, the top buyers, have also cut back on
investments, affecting demand for robots, although that should
start to recover as they introduce new models and production
techniques, the International Federation of Robots (IFR)
forecast on Thursday.
Global shipments of industrial robots rose 15 percent last
year, down from 29 percent growth in 2014, and are likely to
increase by 13-14 percent annually over the next few years, the
Frankfurt-based IFR forecast said in a report.
Shipments in China rose 20 percent last year, after surging
56 percent in 2014, as the world's second-biggest economy
slowed, IFR said, revising estimates given in June. Chinese
demand, however, should start to accelerate again.
China has defined robotics as a strategic priority as it
aims to become one of the top technological industrial nations
within a few years.
"China will remain the main driver of the growth and will
expand its dominance," the IFR said. "The need to modernise and
to further increase capacities will boost robot installations in
the coming years."
Chinese home appliance maker Midea is buying
German robot maker Kuka for 4.5 billion euros ($5
billion), and the IFR said that home-grown Chinese robot
suppliers increased their market share to 29 percent in 2015
from 25 percent in 2013.
Global sales of industrial robots by value rose 9 percent to
$11.1 billion in 2015, while the estimated value of robot
systems sold - including software, peripherals and systems
engineering - was $35 billion, according to the IFR.
It expects global shipments of industrial robots to rise by
14 percent this year and by an average of 13 percent between
2017 and 2019, helped by rising demand from industries such as
electronics and metals.
Compact and easy-to-use robots that collaborate with humans
would have a breakthrough in the next few years and would drive
the market, it said.
Such robots are more suitable than large, caged robots for
the electronics industry, where demand for industrial robots
jumped 41 percent last year, the IFR said.
Growth in demand for robots from carmakers slowed to 4
percent last year from an average of 20 percent between 2010 and
2015. IFR predicted it would rise again, driven by new models
and materials that entail different production processes.
However, a study published by Ernst & Young on Thursday
showed that investments by the world's top 16 carmakers in
plants and development centres dropped to 14.8 billion euros in
the first eight months of this year, from 52.5 billion euros in
2015.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)