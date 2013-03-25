Roche says Japan approves new formulation of arthritis drug

ZURICH, March 25 Roche Holding AG's
Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Monday that Japanese health
regulators have approved a new formulation of its rheumatoid
arthritis drug Actemra.
Japanese regulators have approved a subcutaneous
forumulation of Actemra which shortens the delivery time of the
drug compared to an intravenous formulation and can be
administered at home.
Actemra was first lauched with intravenous formulation in
Japan for Castleman's disease and was later approved for
rheumatoid arthritis.
Roche has also submitted the subcutaneous formulation for
approval in the United States and Europe, where Actemra is
approved for use in rheumatoid arthritis patients who are either
intolerant to or have failed to respond to other medicines to
treat inflammation.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)