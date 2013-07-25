Roche to focus on bolt-on buys, CEO says

ZURICH, July 25 Roche will continue to
focus on bolt-on acquisitions, its Chief Executive Severin
Schwan told reporters, declining to comment specifically on
whether the company was considering a bid for Alexion
Pharmaceuticals.
Roche has been seeking financing for a potential bid for
Alexion, which would mark a shift into treatments for rare
diseases.
"As far as our overall innovation strategy is concerned
there is no change ... It has always been our strategy to have
internal and external innovation," Schwan told reporters.
"There is no change in our strategy, we will continue to
focus on bolt on acquisitions."