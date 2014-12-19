Roche drops Alzheimer's drug trial; mixed results in breast cancer study

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss pharma group Roche said it would discontinue a late-stage study of investigational anti-amyloid medicine in pre-dementia Alzheimer's disease, following a pre-planned futility analysis and recommendation by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.
The company also said a late-stage study in people with previously untreated advanced HER2-positive breast cancer showed three of its treatments helped people live without their disease worsening, meeting its non-inferiority endpoint.
However, the two treatment arms containing Kadcyla did not significantly improve progression-free survival compared to the third one, with Herceptin and chemotherapy, Roche said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrierr)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors with one exception: 2016 compensation report did not find a majority of the consultative vote Source text - http://bit.ly/2onnOik
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.