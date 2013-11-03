Roche poised for deal to get back into antibiotics - paper

GENEVA Nov 3 Swiss drugmaker Roche is
poised to get back into antibiotics by taking over a candidate
drug being developed by privately-owned Polyphor, the NZZ am
Sonntag paper said on Sunday, without citing a source for the
information.
The paper did not give any details of the transaction, but
said the contract would be signed this weekend.
Roche's Chief Executive Severin Schwan said last month that
the company was interested in "bolt-on acquisitions".
But a company spokesman declined to confirm the report on
Sunday, saying the firm did not comment on rumours.
"We have an open and pragmatic approach to R&D and have
mentioned in the past that antibiotics is an area where a lot of
interesting science is going on," Roche spokesman Daniel Grotzky
said in an emailed reply to a Reuters enquiry.
Polyphor, based in Allschwil in Switzerland, said in March
it had successfully completed a phase 1 clinical trial for its
POL7080 drug, a Pseudomonas specific antibiotic, which it said
had shown outstanding efficacy against septicaemia, peritonitis
and lung and thigh infection.
Polyphor says POL7080 is the frontrunner in a novel class of
antibiotics that can tackle bacteria that have grown resistant
to other drugs.
Drug-resistant "superbugs" are growing but not yet
widespread and pharmaceutical companies have cut back research
into antibiotics since they are unlikely to generate blockbuster
profits.
Apart from Roche, others to have cut back include Pfizer
, once the leader in the field, which closed its
antibiotic R&D centre in Connecticut in 2011, as well as
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly, leaving only
a handful of firms such as GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca
and Merck & Co in the game.