Roche seals licensing deal for antibiotic-boosting drug to battle superbugs

ZURICH, Jan 13 Roche has boosted its
efforts to tackle antibiotic resistance, striking a deal worth
up to $750 million with Japan's Meiji Seika Pharma and Canada's
Fedora for a drug that can restore the power of antibiotics to
combat infections.
The Swiss drugmaker has eschewed Big Pharma's retreat away
from antibiotic research over the past decade, instead
rebuilding its activities in the space with several licensing
deals and partnerships in recent years.
Under Tuesday's deal Roche will gain the right to develop
and commercialise Meiji and Fedora's beta-lactamase inhibitor
OP0595 worldwide, with the exception of Japan, where Meiji will
keep sole rights.
Beta-lactamase inhibitors work by restoring or potentiating
the activity of a class of antibiotics called beta-lactam, which
includes penicillins, cephalosporins, monobactams and
carbapenems, accounting for about 65 percent of global
antibiotic sales.
Experts have warned that the rise of superbugs resistant to
even the most powerful drugs could undermine modern medicine,
sparking an urgent hunt for new treatments.
Antibiotic-resistant infections affect more than two million
people in the United States every year and kill about 23,000
people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
"The properties of OP0595 and its ability to be combined
with new or existing beta-lactam antibiotics promise a
significant advance in the battle against increasing multi-drug
resistant bacteria," Fedora Chief Executive and founder
Christopher G. Micetich said.
Meiji and Fedora will receive an upfront fee and further
payment for development and commercial progress worth up to $750
million. Both companies are also entitled to tiered royalties
from the sale of products from the collaboration.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)