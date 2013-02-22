FDA approves Roche drug for late-stage metastatic breast cancer

Feb 22 U.S. health regulators said on Friday
they have approved a new drug made by Roche Holding AG
for some patients with late-stage metastatic breast cancer who
have failed other therapies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved
Kadcyla, also known as ado-trastuzumab emtansine, for patients
whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a protein known
as HER2.
The drug's label will carry a boxed warning, the most
serious possible, of the drug's potential to cause liver and
heart toxicity and death. The drug can also cause
life-threatening birth defects.
In clinical trials, patients who took the drug, known during
its development process as T-DM1, survived an average of 30.9
months, compared with 25.1 months in the control group.