UPDATE 3-FDA approves Roche drug for late-stage breast cancer

* Drug is first of its kind for solid tumors
* To carry warnings on liver, heart damage
* ImmunoGen shares up 1.9 pct; Roche up 1.5 pct
(Adds additional analyst comment, background)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. health regulators
approved a new drug made by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
for some patients with late-stage metastatic breast
cancer who fail to respond to other therapies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had
approved Kadcyla, also known as ado-trastuzumab emtansine, for
patients whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a
protein known as HER2.
The drug's label will carry a boxed warning, the most
serious possible, of the Kadcyla's potential to cause liver and
heart damage or even death. The drug can also cause
life-threatening birth defects.
Still, fewer patients in a clinical trial experienced severe
side effects than those who received standard therapy.
The approval was based on a study of about 1,000 women who
had already been treated with Roche's drug Herceptin and a
taxane chemotherapy. Patients who were given Kadcyla survived an
average of 30.9 months, compared with 25.1 months for those in
the control arm who took Herceptin and GlaxoSmithKline
Plc's Tykerb.
The drug will be priced at $9,800 a month, higher than Wall
Street analysts had expected but likely acceptable to insurers.
"We don't expect to see significant payer pushback on
pricing at launch, given the drug's efficacy and safety," said
Simos Simeonidis, an analyst at Cowen and Company, in a research
note on Friday.
Kadcyla works by attaching Herceptin, also known as
trastuzumab, to a drug called DM1, developed by ImmunoGen Inc
, which interferes with cancer cell growth.
"Kadcyla delivers the drug to the cancer site to shrink the
tumor, slow disease progression and prolong survival," said Dr.
Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's office of hematology and
oncology products.
Other drugs approved for HER2-positive breast cancer include
Herceptin, Tykerb, and Perjeta, or pertuzumab, which is also
made by Roche and was approved in 2012.
Kadcyla is a member of a class of drugs known as
antibody-drug conjugates, or "armed antibodies." They combine an
antibody, Herceptin in the case of Kadcyla, with a killer toxin,
in this case DM1, and a link that binds them together to deliver
a highly potent bomb within the diseased cells.
The drugs seek out specific cells that express proteins
associated with the cancer, while leaving other cells alone.
The first conjugate to be approved was Mylotarg which was
pulled from the market in 2010 by Pfizer Inc's after a
study showed it did not extend survival for patients with
myeloid leukemia, a bone marrow cancer.
In 2011, Seattle Genetics won U.S. approval for Adcentris, a
conjugate targeting Hodgkin's lymphoma, several types of T-cell
lymphoma and other hematologic malignancies.
Kadcyla is the first armed antibody to be approved to treat
a solid tumor.
The approval triggers a $10.5 million payment to ImmunoGen
and sets the stage for the company to receive royalties of
between 3 and 5 percent, depending on sales. The 5 percent level
is triggered when sales top $700 million in the United States.
The company also receives 5 percent when sales top $700 million
elsewhere in the world.
Analysts estimate the drug could generate annual peak sales
of $2 billion to $5 billion, assuming it is used earlier in the
disease's progression and for longer periods of time.
John Sonnier, an analyst at William Blair & Co, said he
believes the Kadcyla approval validates ImmunoGen's technology
and will translate into other partnerships and the development
of new wholly-owned compounds.
ImmunoGen's chief executive officer, Daniel Junius, said
ImmunoGen has nine other compounds using some version of its TAP
technology, which stands for targeted antibody payload. Some
are being developed with partners and some are wholly owned by
ImmunoGen.
The most advanced is a drug for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma being
developed with Sanofi. The company also is conducting
mid-stage trials of a proprietary drug for small-cell lung
cancer.
"We believe this can be a very important tool for
oncologists across a wide variety of indications," Junius said.
An analyst at J.P. Morgan, Cory Kasimov, said the approval
of Kadcyla by itself is not enough to warrant owning ImmunoGen's
shares.
"To justify a premium valuation, ImmunoGen needs to generate
meaningful data with one of its other antibody assets,
preferably one that is fully owned," he said in a research note.
Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related
death among women. An estimated 232,340 women will be diagnosed
with the disease in 2013, and 39,620 will die from it, according
to the National Cancer Institute. About 20 percent of breast
cancer patients have increased amounts of the HER2 protein.
The most common side effects in patients treated with
Kadcyla were nausea, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, increased
liver enzymes, headache and constipation.
Shares of ImmunoGen closed up 1.9 percent at $14.57 on
Nasdaq. Roche's shares closed up 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, John Wallace, Matthew Lewis and Carol Bishopric)