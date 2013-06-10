Roche drug gets EU nod to treat arthritis in children

ZURICH, June 10 Swiss pharmaceuticals company
Roche Holding AG said on Monday the European Medicines
Agency has approved its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra to
treat children aged two or older suffering from a rare form of
childhood arthritis.
RoActemra can be used to treat chldren who have not
responded to treatment with methotrexate (MTX), an
anti-rheumatic drug, either alone or in combination with MTX,
Roche said.
In late April, EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval for extended use of
RoActemra, also known as Actemra outside of Europe.
Recommendations for marketing approval by CHMP are normally
endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)