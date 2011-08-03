Roche asthma drug shows promise in mid-stage trial

LONDON Aug 3 Lebrikizumab, an experimental asthma drug from Roche , showed encouraging results in a mid-stage clinical trial when given on top of standard inhaled treatments, researchers said on Wednesday.

The Swiss drugmaker gained rights to the medicine following the acquisition of Tanox by its U.S. biotech unit Genentech in 2007, and Roche CEO Severin Schwan last year highlighted the product as one with particularly promising prospects.

Lebrikizumab works by inhibiting a substance called interleukin-13 that is thought to play a central role in asthma.

In a 12-week study of 219 adults with poorly controlled asthma, those given the new drug had a mean increase in the amount of air they could expel in one second, known as FEV1, of 5.5 percentage points, compared with those on a placebo.

At the start of the study, supported by Genentech, the mean FEV1 was 65 percent.

In the case of a subgroup of patients with high levels of periostin, the increase from baseline FEV1 was 8.2 percentage points, Jonathan Corren of the Allergy Medical Clinic in Los Angeles and colleagues reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Periostin is a protein associated with interleukin-13, so its presence is a sign that patients still have high levels of interluekin-13 despite taking traditional asthma medicines. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Hulmes)