Roche says FDA fast tracks atezolizumab in specific type of lung cancer

ZURICH, April 11 Roche Holding AG said
on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted
priority review for atezolizumab for treating people with a
specific type of lung cancer.
The designation covers treatment of patients with locally
advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose
disease expresses the protein PD-L1 as determined by an
FDA-approved test, and who have progressed on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Roche had announced last month that the FDA had also granted
priority review for atezolizumab for the treatment of some
people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.
