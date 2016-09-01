Roche immunotherapy extends survival in lung cancer Phase III study

ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG
said on Thursday its cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq
(atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a specific type
of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared with
chemotherapy in a Phase III study.
"These results add to the growing body of evidence that
supports the role of Tecentriq as a potential new treatment for
specific types of advanced non-small cell lung cancer," said
Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)