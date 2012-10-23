Study finds why Roche's Avastin only works in some patients

* Researchers say half of patients in study had no benefit
* Key question is how regulatory authorities will respond
* Avastin had 2011 sales of $6 billion
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 23 Genetic testing could help
doctors find the small number of patients with advanced bowel
cancer likely to benefit from cancer drug Avastin, scientists
said on Tuesday.
In a study of Roche's blockbuster drug, which
targets and blocks a protein called VEGF-A, researchers found
that different forms of the protein lead to varying responses
and Avastin had no benefit in at least half of those taking it.
Avastin, or bevacizumab, has been shown to increase survival
from bowel cancer in around 10 to 15 percent of patients and was
licensed on that basis, but until now it has been impossible to
predict who is likely to benefit.
"This is the only evidence so far that shows which patients
will respond to Avastin - or more importantly those who will not
respond to Avastin - in the conditions for which it was
originally licensed," said David Bates, a professor at Britain's
University of Bristol, who led the research.
"We've shown which half of patients don't benefit, so that
takes half the patients out of the treatment group," he told
Reuters. "But it's also quite possible that it's only a fraction
of the other half that do benefit."
Sales of Avastin, which brought in $6 billion for Roche in
2011, have been hit by a decision last year by U.S. drugs
regulators to revoke its approval in breast cancer after it
decided the drug was not effective enough to justify its risks.
Although Avastin is licenced in Europe for advanced bowel or
colorectal cancer, it is not used within Britain's
taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS) because the health
costs watchdog NICE says its benefits to an unknown minority of
patients do not justify its costs.
DIFFERENT FORMS
For this study, Bates' team looked at two different forms of
the VEGF protein - one called VEGF165 which helps cancers to
grow new blood vessels to get food and oxygen from the blood,
and another called VEGF165b which has the opposite effect and
acts as a brake on this growth.
Analysing data from 97 samples from patients in a final
stage clinical trial of Avastin, they found that those with low
levels of VEGF165b survived three months longer without their
cancer progressing compared with patients not treated with
Avastin.
But patients with higher levels of VEGF165B saw no benefit
from Avastin and survived no longer than those not taking it.
A spokesman for Roche, which is the world's largest maker of
cancer drugs, said the findings had limitations because they
were based on a relatively small number of patients and were
retrospective.
"Validation (of these findings) requires a prospective study
with an adequate (or) much larger sample size," the spokesman
said in an emailed statement.
Bates, whose work was published in the journal Clinical
Cancer Research, said the key question now was how regulatory
authorities respond.
"They could say we need further clinical trials, or they
could say we now need to start screening for VEGF165b to
determine whether patients should get (Avastin) treatment," he
said in a telephone interview.
Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in Britain with
around 41,000 people diagnosed each year. In the United States,
an estimated 143,460 people will be diagnosed with this form of
cancer in 2012, according to the National Institutes of Health.