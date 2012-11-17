Roche's Avastin misses key data point in brain cancer study

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche's cancer drug Avastin failed to make a statistically significant difference to survival rates of patients with a common form of brain cancer in a late-stage study, the company said on Saturday.
The Phase III AVAglio study presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology congress in Washington on Saturday showed Avastin, combined with radiation and chemotherapy, reduced the risk of cancer worsening or death, the Basel-based drugmaker said in a news release.
But the drug did not reach statistical significance in overall survival, a key data point. Further data are expected next year, Roche said.
"The interim results for overall survival (OS), the other co-primary endpoint, did not reach statistical significance," the company said in the statement.
Earlier data from the study published in August showed Avastin significantly extended progression-free survival of people with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Avastin is Roche's third-biggest seller and is approved to treat several types of cancer, including breast, kidney, colorectal and ovarian cancers. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Webb)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact