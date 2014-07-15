UPDATE 1-Roche says wins priority review for Avastin in cervical cancer

(Adds details on drug, Avastin)
ZURICH, July 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said U.S. health regulators have granted a priority review of
its Avastin drug when combined with chemotherapy to treat women
with cervical cancer.
An approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
treating advanced cervical cancer would open another large
market for the medicine in patients for whom chemotherapy has
been largely ineffective. About 4,000 women in the United States
and 250,000 worldwide die each year from the disease.
"This regulatory application for Avastin is important
because chemotherapy is the only approved treatment for women
with metastatic, recurrent or persistent cervical cancer,"
Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of Global
Product Development, said in a statement.
The approval follows a favorable study showing the drug
helped prolong the lives of women with advanced cervical cancer
when added to chemotherapy in a late-stage clinical trial,
likely paving the way to another major use for the
multibillion-dollar medicine.
Avastin, which is approved in the United States to treat a
variety of cancers including colon, lungs and kidneys, recorded
1.565 billion Swiss francs ($1.75 billion) in revenue in the
first quarter.
