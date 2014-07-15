Roche says wins priority review for Avastin in cervical cancer

ZURICH, July 15 Roche said U.S. health
regulators have granted a priority review of its Avastin when
combined with chemotherapy to treat women with cervical cancer.
An approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
treating advanced cervical cancer would open another large
market for the medicine in patients for whom chemotherapy has
been largely ineffective. About 4,000 women in the United States
and 250,000 worldwide die each year from the disease.
"This regulatory application for Avastin is important
because chemotherapy is the only approved treatment for women
with metastatic, recurrent or persistent cervical cancer,"
Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of Global
Product Development, said in a statement.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Urquhart)