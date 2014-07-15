版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 13:15 BJT

Roche says wins priority review for Avastin in cervical cancer

ZURICH, July 15 Roche said U.S. health regulators have granted a priority review of its Avastin when combined with chemotherapy to treat women with cervical cancer.

An approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating advanced cervical cancer would open another large market for the medicine in patients for whom chemotherapy has been largely ineffective. About 4,000 women in the United States and 250,000 worldwide die each year from the disease.

"This regulatory application for Avastin is important because chemotherapy is the only approved treatment for women with metastatic, recurrent or persistent cervical cancer," Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said in a statement. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐