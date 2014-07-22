版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 13:05 BJT

FDA grants Roche's Avastin priority review for ovarian cancer

ZURICH, July 22 Roche investor update: FDA grants Roche's Avastin priority review for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
