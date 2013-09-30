Roche breast cancer drug gets expanded U.S. pre-surgery approval

Sept 30 U.S. health regulators expanded the
approval of Roche Holding AG's breast cancer drug
Perjeta and will now allow its use to help shrink tumors prior
to surgery, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.
The decision followed a 13-0 vote by an FDA advisory panel
earlier this month in favor of the expanded approval.
Perjeta was originally approved in 2012 to treat patients
with advanced or late-stage HER2-positive breast cancer. It can
now be used prior to surgery in patients with HER2-positive,
locally advanced, inflammatory or early-stage breast cancer who
are at high risk of having their cancer return or spread, the
agency said.