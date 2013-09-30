UPDATE 1-Roche breast cancer drug gets U.S. pre-surgery approval

Sept 30 U.S. health regulators expanded the
approval of Roche Holding AG's breast cancer drug
Perjeta and will now allow its use to help shrink tumors prior
to surgery, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.
The decision followed a 13-0 vote by an FDA advisory panel
earlier this month in favor of the expanded approval.
Perjeta was originally approved in 2012 to treat patients
with advanced or late-stage HER2-positive breast cancer. It can
now be used prior to surgery in patients with HER2-positive,
locally advanced, inflammatory or early-stage breast cancer who
are at high risk of having their cancer return or spread, the
agency said.
"By making effective therapies available to high-risk
patients in the earliest disease setting, we may delay or
prevent cancer recurrences," Dr. Richard Pazdur, director of the
Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA Center for
Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
Under the expanded approval, Perjeta, known chemically as
pertuzumab, would be used in combination with Roche's older
breast cancer drug Herceptin and chemotherapy prior to surgery.
Herceptin has long been used to treat HER2-positive breast
cancer to reduce the risk of disease recurrence. About 20
percent of breast cancers have an abundance of the HER2 protein
and tend to be aggressive, faster growing cancers.
Following surgery, patients who had been treated with
Perjeta should continue to take Herceptin for a year, the FDA
said.