版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-Roche expands indication for cervical cancer test

ZURICH Nov 27 Roche: * Roche announces expanded ce mark indication for cobas 4800 hpv test

supporting its use as a primary screen for cervical cancer

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐