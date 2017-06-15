UPDATE 1-UK will pay for Roche breast cancer drug at centre of price row

(Adds comment from NHS England CEO)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer
drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will
now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the
company and the National Health Service (NHS).
Kadcyla, which can prolong the lives of some women with
advanced disease, has been a battle-ground for campaigners
wanting better access to modern cancer drugs, with 115,000
people signing a petition demanding its availability.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
said on Thursday it could now recommend funding for Kadcyla,
following the new commercial access arrangement with Roche.
Details of the discount offer were not disclosed.
"Today’s announcement on Kadcyla shows that for companies
who are willing to work with us, there are concrete gains for
them, for the NHS and most importantly for patients able to get
new and innovative drugs," said NHS England chief Simon Stevens.
At its full list price, Kadcyla costs about 90,000 pounds
($115,000) per patient, according to NICE, although Roche says
this figure is exaggerated because the drug is typically given
for shorter periods than NICE assumes.
Until now, the drug has only been covered by the Cancer
Drugs Fund, which finances drugs not routinely paid for on the
NHS. With the medicine moving to routine use, around 1,200 women
could now be eligible to receive it.
Roche, the world's biggest supplier of cancer medicines, has
expressed frustration in the past at the rigid system used in
Britain to determine value for money in cancer care, with CEO
Severin Schwan describing the system as "stupid" in 2015.
The company's UK general manager Richard Erwin welcomed the
new deal as a "positive" development on Thursday.
Industry critics, however, argue that medicine prices are
rising far faster than inflation, especially in cancer
treatment, and returns demanded by the industry on newly
launched products are unsustainable.
Kadcyla is designed for women with so-called HER2 positive
breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, cannot
be surgically removed and has stopped responding to initial
treatment.
The medicine combines Herceptin with a tumour-killing drug
that is carried directly into cancer cells, causing fewer cases
of common chemotherapy side effects like hair loss.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark
Potter)