Roche breast cancer drug Perjeta rejected by UK cost agency

LONDON May 20 Roche's breast cancer
drug Perjeta, or pertuzumab, has been turned down for use on
Britain's state health service, making it the latest in a number
of pricey new cancer treatments deemed not to offer value for
money.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
said in draft guidance on Friday that it could not recommend the
drug as a good use of NHS resources because of uncertainties
about its long-term benefits.
Perjeta is designed for use in combination with chemotherapy
and Roche's older drug Herceptin, or trastuzumab, before breast
cancer surgery to shrink the cancer so that it becomes operable.
"In order to be able to recommend pertuzumab as an addition
to trastuzumab and chemotherapy, the committee needed to have
more evidence of its long-term clinical benefits, particularly
its impact on overall survival," said Andrew Dillon, NICE chief
executive.
