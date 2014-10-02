UK cost agency NICE rejects another Roche cancer drug

LONDON Oct 3 Another new cancer drug from Roche
, this time for treating leukaemia, has been rejected by
Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE on the
grounds that data about its value is uncertain.
In August the National Institute for Health and Care
Excellence (NICE) rejected the Swiss drugmaker's drug Kadcyla
for an aggressive form of breast cancer. Roche had proposed a
discount for that drug, which carries a full list price of more
than 90,000 pounds for a course of treatment.
Friday's decision promises to further sour relations between
NICE and the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, which two
months ago said NICE was "not fit for purpose".
The panel decides which treatments are worth using in the
state-run National Health Service (NHS) and its latest
preliminary guidance covers obinutuzumab, marketed by Roche as
Gazyvaro, for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.
"Although obinutuzumab is a clinically effective treatment,
there were too many uncertainties in the company's submission
and we cannot be confident that it is an effective use of NHS
resources," said NICE's chief executive, Andrew Dillon.
"With limited resources we need to ensure that each
treatment we recommend gives patients not only the best care but
is also of the best value to the NHS."
There is growing pressure on drug companies over the high
cost of medicines in both Europe and the United States. Cost is
particularly controversial in cancer, where new treatments
offering hope to patients come at a very high price.
Roche, whose new leukaemia drug is priced at 26,496 pounds
($42,850) for a course of treatment, said it was disappointed by
the latest NICE decision but would be working with the agency to
find a way to make it available.
(1 US dollar = 0.6184 British pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)