UK may reject Roche's Avastin for advanced ovarian cancer

LONDON Dec 18 Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog said it may reject Roche Holding
AG's drug Avastin for treating advanced ovarian cancer
in combination with two standard chemotherapy drugs.
In the latest of a series of setbacks for the medicine, the
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
said Avastin used with chemotherapy drugs paclitaxel and
carboplatin is not a cost-effective treatment for the
government-funded National Health Service (NHS).
NICE said the drug costs around 2,500 pounds ($4,000) a
month per patient.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer in women in
the UK and in 2009, the latest year for which data are
available, there were nearly 7,000 new cases diagnosed in the
country.
NICE rejected Avastin as a first-line treatment for advanced
breast cancer in July. This was after drug regulators in the
United States came to the same conclusion in 2011.
The watchdog will make a final decision on treating ovarian
cancer with the drug, also known as bevacizumab, next year. Its
latest guidance could change after feedback from a public
consultation that runs to Jan. 22, during which Roche could
appeal.
In the meantime, NICE chief executive Andrew Dillon said
that although the combination did appear to delay the spread of
ovarian cancer in some patients, it was unclear whether it
helped patients live longer overall.
"There was no evidence to show that the clinical benefit of
the treatment justifies its cost, when compared to existing
treatments - an important factor to consider, especially as the
NHS has finite resources," Dillon said in a statement.
Roche said it was disappointed but would work with NICE to
win the regulator's backing.
"Avastin is the first drug for 15 years that has been shown
to improve outcomes for women with advanced ovarian cancer, and
can halt the progression of the disease for up to six months
compared to chemotherapy alone," the company said.
Roche noted the drug was approved by the European Medicines
Agency for treating advanced ovarian cancer in combination with
standard chemotherapy in December 2011.
Until the final decision, NICE said the NHS should make
decisions locally on funding the treatment but if the final
decision goes against Roche, hospitals will not be able to use
core NHS funds for the treatment.