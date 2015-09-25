Roche skin cancer combination therapy gets EU panel backing

ZURICH, Sept 25 Roche is expecting the
European Commission this year to issue a final decision on a
drug combination to treat advanced skin cancer, based on a drug
panel's positive opinion made public on Friday.
The European Union's Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use, or CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion for Cotellic,
when used in combination with Zelboraf for treatment of patients
with a type of metastatic melanoma, Roche said in a statement.
Roche in August won approval for the drug combination in
Switzerland and expects a final decision on approval in the
United States this year.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)