Roche says data shows Cotellic combination therapy effective

ZURICH Oct 6 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said final survival data from a Phase III clinical trial showed
the Cotellic drug used in combination with Zelboraf helped
people with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive
advanced melanoma live significantly longer compared to Zelboraf
alone.
Ongoing monitoring did not identify any new safety signals.
Long-term safety data was expected later this year, it added in
a statement on Tuesday. Cotellic was discovered by Exelixis Inc
and is being developed by Roche and Exelixis.
Last month, an EU advisory panel recommended Cotellic in
combination with Zelboraf. A decision by the European Commission
is expected by the end of 2015. A decision from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) on Roche's new drug application is
expected by Nov. 11, it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)