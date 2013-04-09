Roche immune therapy cancer drug shows promise in early study

| April 9
April 9 An experimental drug that spurs the
immune system to fight cancer appeared to be safe and
demonstrated anti-tumor activity against a variety of cancers in
a small early stage study, researchers said on Tuesday.
The drug, called MPDL320A, was discovered and is being
developed by Roche's Genentech unit. The Phase 1 trial
of the drug in 30 patients with advanced cancer was designed as
a dose escalation study to test for toxicity at higher doses.
But researchers were also pleased to find early signs of
effectiveness of the drug.
"We saw clear evidence of anti-tumor activity in a broad
range of diagnoses, including lung cancer, kidney cancer, colon
cancer and gastric cancer," said Dr. Michael Gordon, who
presented the data on Tuesday at the American Association for
Cancer Research meeting in Washington, D.C.
The drug is an engineered antibody that targets a protein
called PD-L1, for programmed death-ligand 1, and enables T cells
of the immune system to more effectively attack cancer cells.
PD-L1 is found on the surface of many cancer cells and impairs
the immune system's ability to fight the disease.
The drug was administered intravenously every three weeks,
beginning with a dose of just 0.01 milligrams per kilogram of
weight and increased up to a maximum dose of 20mg/kg.
"There were no dose limiting toxicities," Gordon, research
director at Pinnacle Oncology Hematology in Scottsdale, Arizona,
said in a telephone interview. "We achieved our highest
deliverable dose without any undue toxicities."
Researchers and Genentech believe the PD-L1 approach may be
more selective and safer than a similar promising class of
immunotherapy called PD-1 inhibitors being developed by several
other companies. The PD-1 drugs impact not only the intended
target but potentially another receptor on healthy cells called
PD-L2 and may cause lung inflammation that was not seen with the
Roche drug, researchers said.
Although the study was very small, Gordon said he was
impressed by the lasting effect of the drug in some of the
advanced cancer patients in the trial, who were still alive for
more than a year.
"The responses have been durable," he said. "In at least two
cases there were near complete responses and patients are
sustaining those responses in the absence of continued therapy
and doing very well."
Roche is working on developing a diagnostic aimed at helping
to better identify the patients most likely to respond to the
PD-L1 drug. "It's efficacy and use will be defined by future
clinical trials," Gordon said.
While the value of the Roche drug must also be determined in
much larger clinical trials, Gordon was excited about the use of
new immunotherapies in the war against cancer.
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy, which was approved in
2011 and uses a different mechanism to help the immune system
fight cancer, was the first drug to significantly extend
survival in patients with advanced melanoma, the most deadly
form of skin cancer.
"I think the field of oncology is going to change
dramatically with regard to their inclusion and incorporation in
cancer care," Gordon said.