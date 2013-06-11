Roche gets Swiss approval for skin cancer drug

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
ZURICH, June 11 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has received Swiss approval for Erivedge, the first medicine for people with advanced forms of basal cell carcinoma, the most common skin cancer.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said about 10,300 people are diagnosed with carcinoma in Switzerland a year and there are more than two million new cases worldwide.
Erivedge was approved in the United States in January and recommended for approval by European regulators in April. Curis , Roche's partner, is entitled to certain payments on the drug. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Alice Baghdjian)
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ZURICH, April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders reject its proposal to pay 25.99 million Swiss francs ($25.9 million) in short-term bonuses to the executive board in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.