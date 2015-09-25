Roche CEO upbeat on growth prospects - FuW paper

ZURICH, Sept 25 Roche Holding AG's
product lineup is so strong that it can grow briskly even if it
meets setbacks, the chief executive of the Swiss drugmaker told
a newspaper.
"Roche could have six new active pharmaceutical ingredients
approved within two years. We never had this before," Severin
Schwan told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on
Friday.
"Given the latest developments it is not at all the case any
more that everything has to succeed in terms of what lies ahead
with the pipeline in the near term. If even a part succeeds we
are on course for further sustainable sales growth," he added.
Schwan told Reuters this month that Roche has big ambitions
beyond treating cancer, where it is already global market
leader, and believes it has a winner in a new multiple sclerosis
drug.
In the FuW interview, Schwan played down concerns that
drugmakers could face pricing pressure under a new U.S.
government after elections next year.
"Pressure will rise on drugs that are less sophisticated.
But the United States will still offer an environment that
supports and rewards real innovation. Roche is well placed," he
said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)