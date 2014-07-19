Roche CEO plans to steer clear of big acquisitions

ZURICH, July 19 Roche plans to steer
clear of the wave of big takeovers sweeping through the
healthcare industry and focus instead on small acquisitions and
partnerships, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said in an
interview published on Saturday.
"We're sticking to our previous strategy. This includes
targeted, small acquisitions and partnerships like the ones we
have carried out in recent months," Severin Schwan told business
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Several multi-billion dollar deals and bids over the past
few months have made 2014 a busy year for healthcare
acquisitions as companies look to build scale in leading
businesses or slash their tax bill, a tactic known as inversion.
On Friday, U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc finally
clinched Dublin-based Shire Plc in a $55 billion deal
that will give it access to expensive medicines to treat rare
diseases.
But since acquiring the remainder of U.S. biotech company
Genentech for $46.8 billion in 2009, Roche has earned a
reputation as a disciplined acquirer, prepared to walk away from
potential deals rather than overpay.
It has snapped up a couple of smaller diagnostic companies
so far this year and earlier this month agreed to buy
privately-held U.S. biotech company Seragon Pharmaceuticals for
$1.7 billion.
Roche's criteria include whether a product or a technology
has the potential to improve the standard of care and whether it
fits into the company's two business areas of pharmaceuticals
and diagnostics, Schwan told the paper.
High valuations of companies in the healthcare industry have
dampened Roche's appetite for big deals, he added.
"We take a look at everything. But at present the
calculations only add up in the fewest cases," Schwan said.
"We have to weigh up internal and external opportunities. It
can't be that we have to put important internal opportunities on
ice because of too-expensive acquisitions."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Catherine Evans)