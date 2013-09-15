UPDATE 1-Lufthansa boss in line for Roche chairman job - paper

* Franz favourite candidate for Roche chair: Swiss newspaper
* In talks with Lufthansa on departure: two German dailies
(Adds reports from two German dailies)
ZURICH, Sept 15 Christoph Franz, chief executive
of Deutsche Lufthansa, is leaving Europe's biggest
airline, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Sunday.
Die Welt, citing sources familiar with the situation, said
Franz was in talks with the airline's supervisory board about a
departure before his contract expires.
Handelsblatt, citing company sources, reported he was now in
advanced talks to join Swiss drugmaker Roche.
Citing sources from Roche, Handelsblatt also said a decision
has not been reached yet but that the talks have reached an
advanced stage.
The two newspapers released on Sunday an advance copy of
reports to be published on Monday.
Asked about the two German newspapers' report, a Lufthansa
spokesman declined to comment.
Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, citing two reliable sources,
said 53-year-old Franz is the favourite candidate to replace
current Roche chairman Franz Humer, who plans to step down next
spring.
Roche's board is scheduled to meet on Sept. 26-27 to elect
the next chairman, according to the paper.
A spokesman for Roche declined to comment on the report.
Franz has been a member of Roche's board since 2011. While
he lacks a pharmaceutical background, he is a German speaker,
and his experience of running a global listed company and his
knowledge of Switzerland would be deemed crucial for the role.
But Franz, who has been chief executive officer and chairman
at Lufthansa since January 2011, is in the middle of a strategic
overhaul at the German airline, which could complicate any
departure. His contract is due to expire in March 2014.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich and Marilyn Gerlach in
Frankfurt; Editing by Robert Birsel/Ruth Pitchford)