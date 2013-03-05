Long-serving Roche chairman to step down next year

ZURICH, March 5 Roche Chairman Franz Humer said
on Tuesday he will not stand for re-election next year after 16
years at the helm of the Swiss drugmaker as chief executive and
chairman.
"This will be my last year as Roche chairman," Humer, 66,
told shareholders gathered in Basel for the company's annual
general meeting.
"Roche is in excellent shape and well positioned to meet
future challenges. This is a good time to hand over to a
successor. I am looking forward to the next 12 months, and I
intend to perform my duties as Chairman with enthusiasm and
drive."
In January, Daniel Vasella, chairman of cross-town rival
Novartis said he was stepping down as chairman.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Emma Thomasson)