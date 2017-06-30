Roche buys diabetes app-maker mySugr in digital health push

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it is buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.

MySugr, a privately held company that offers a logbook for mobile devices to help people manage their disease, had previously got funding from the Roche Venture Fund, Roche said in a statement.

Roche is among the world's largest makers of diabetes diagnostics, including finger pricks for patients to determine blood sugar levels. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)