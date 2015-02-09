版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 9日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says FDA approves lucentis for treatment of diabetic retinopathy

Feb 9 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for treatment of diabetic retinopathy in people with diabetic macular edema Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐