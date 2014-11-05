Roche to spend $470 million on diagnostics factory in China

ZURICH Nov 5 Swiss drugmaker Roche
will spend 450 million Swiss francs ($470 million) over the next
three years to build a new diagnostics manufacturing facility in
China to meet rising Asian demand for clinical tests, the
company said on Wednesday.
The facility, in Suzhou in eastern China, will employ more
than 600 workers and produce immunochemistry and clinical
chemistry tests, the Basel-based firm said in a statement.
"The new manufacturing site will enable us to meet the
growing demand for our diagnostic products, ensuring our
continuous contribution to the health of people in China and the
Asia Pacific region," said Roland Diggelmann, head of Roche's
diagnostics division.
The Suzhou facility will become Roche's eighth diagnostics
manufacturing site worldwide when it becomes operational from
2018, Roche said.
($1=0.9595 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)