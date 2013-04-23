版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 13:13 BJT

Roche to dissolve Applied Science business

ZURICH, April 23 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it would dissolve its Applied Science business, leading to 170 job cuts in Germany and the United States as price pressures and funding cuts in life-science research weigh.

The Basel-based drugmaker said it had also decided to end its partnership with IBM to develop a nanopore-based sequencing platform due to high technical risks involved.

It has also decided to return its ISFET project, for the development of a semiconductor-based sequencing system, to DNA Electronics.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐