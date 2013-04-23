Roche to dissolve Applied Science business

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1
* Sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1 2017
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it would dissolve its Applied Science business, leading to 170 job cuts in Germany and the United States as price pressures and funding cuts in life-science research weigh.
The Basel-based drugmaker said it had also decided to end its partnership with IBM to develop a nanopore-based sequencing platform due to high technical risks involved.
It has also decided to return its ISFET project, for the development of a semiconductor-based sequencing system, to DNA Electronics.
* Instagram - over 200 million people now use Instagram Stories Source text : http://bit.ly/2o9CRMx Further company coverage:
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.