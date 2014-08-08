British body rejects new Roche breast cancer drug over price

ZURICH Aug 8 A new drug from Roche for
women with an incurable form of breast cancer is too expensive
for routine use on Britain's state-run health service even after
a discount, the country's healthcare cost watchdog ruled on
Friday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said it was "disappointed" Roche had decided against
offering Kadcyla at a price that would make it affordable for
routine use on the National Health Service (NHS).
NICE, which is responsible for deciding if drugs should be
used on the NHS, originally called for Roche to reduce the price
of Kadcyla in April.
This second rebuff forms part of a growing debate among
healthcare authorities in Europe about the high price of modern
medicines, especially those for treating cancer.
Kadcyla, which was granted approval in Europe last November,
is a treatment for women with so-called HER2 positive breast
cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, cannot be
surgically removed and has stopped responding to initial
treatment.
The drug carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer
cells, causing fewer cases of common chemotherapy side effects
like hair loss. It is estimated to cost 90,831 pounds ($152,800)
per patient for a course of treatment at full price.
"Although Roche proposed a discount to the full list price
of Kadcyla, it made little difference to its value for money,
leaving it well above the top of our specially extended range of
cost effectiveness for cancer drugs," NICE Chief Executive
Andrew Dillon said in a statement.
Roche said it had offered a "significant" discount and would
appeal the decision.
"Refusing patients access to this drug is an incredible
injustice and tantamount to turning the clock back in cancer
research and development," Jayson Dallas, general manager of
Roche Products Limited said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.5946 British pound)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)