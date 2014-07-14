Roche skin cancer drug meets goal in late-stage study

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
ZURICH, July 14 An experimental drug from Roche helped people with an advanced form of skin cancer live longer without their disease worsening when used in combination with another treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
The Basel-based firm was investigating cobimetinib, in combination with another of its drugs called Zelboraf, as a treatment for patients with tumours that have a mutation in a gene known as BRAF that allows melanoma cells to grow.
Results of a late-stage study found taking the two therapies together helped patients live significantly longer without their disease worsening compared to Zelboraf alone, meeting the study's main goal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.
* FY revenue 146.2 million Swiss francs ($147.23 million), down 1.4 percent