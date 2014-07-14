版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 13:20 BJT

Roche skin cancer drug meets goal in late-stage study

ZURICH, July 14 An experimental drug from Roche helped people with an advanced form of skin cancer live longer without their disease worsening when used in combination with another treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The Basel-based firm was investigating cobimetinib, in combination with another of its drugs called Zelboraf, as a treatment for patients with tumours that have a mutation in a gene known as BRAF that allows melanoma cells to grow.

Results of a late-stage study found taking the two therapies together helped patients live significantly longer without their disease worsening compared to Zelboraf alone, meeting the study's main goal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ron Popeski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐