Roche skin cancer drug meets goal in late-stage study

ZURICH, July 14 An experimental drug from Roche helped people with an advanced form of skin cancer live longer without their disease worsening when used in combination with another treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The Basel-based firm was investigating cobimetinib, in combination with another of its drugs called Zelboraf, as a treatment for patients with tumours that have a mutation in a gene known as BRAF that allows melanoma cells to grow.

Results of a late-stage study found taking the two therapies together helped patients live significantly longer without their disease worsening compared to Zelboraf alone, meeting the study's main goal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ron Popeski)