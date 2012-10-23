版本:
EU agency starts infringement procedure on Roche

LONDON Oct 23 Europe's drugs regulator has started an infringement procedure to investigate the Swiss group Roche Holding AG, following concerns it failed to properly report tens of thousands of cases of possible adverse drug reactions.

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday the action related to 19 Roche medicines.

"The agency will report the outcome of its investigation to the European Commission who may impose fines or periodic penalty payments ... if it finds that Roche has committed an infringement of its obligations," it said in a statement.

The issue of lax drug-safety reporting by Roche was first highlighted by the agency in June.

