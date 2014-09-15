Roche starts late-stage trial for eye drug lampalizumab

BRIEF-Lufthansa boarding flights again at Frankfurt, gate staff say
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it had started late-stage trials for its experimental drug lampalizumab as a treatment for a serious eye disease.
The Basel-based firm has initiated Phase III trials for lampalizumab as a treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 55, which gradually causes vision loss in the macula, making it harder to read, drive and recognise people's faces. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift revenue.