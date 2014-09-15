版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 13:16 BJT

Roche starts late-stage trial for eye drug lampalizumab

ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it had started late-stage trials for its experimental drug lampalizumab as a treatment for a serious eye disease.

The Basel-based firm has initiated Phase III trials for lampalizumab as a treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 55, which gradually causes vision loss in the macula, making it harder to read, drive and recognise people's faces. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐