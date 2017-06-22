FDA approves more convenient form of Roche blood cancer drug

June 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday
approved a new formulation of Roche's big-selling cancer
drug Rituxan for three common types of blood cancers that allows
for relatively quick administration via injection under the skin
in place of a lengthy intravenous infusion, the company said.
The new formulation, to be sold under the name Rituxan
Hycela, combines the medicine with an enzyme that can deliver
the active ingredient with a subcutaneous injection in five to
seven minutes compared with an infusion that typically takes 90
minutes or longer.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Rituxan Hycela to
treat adults with follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Roche's Genentech unit
said.
The FDA approval is based on clinical studies that
demonstrated that subcutaneous administration of Rituxan Hycela
resulted in similar levels of the antibody in the blood with
comparable clinical efficacy compared with intravenous Rituxan.
The new formulation will be available to U.S. patients in
one to two weeks, the company said. Regular IV Rituxan will also
still be available.
Rituxan, which is beginning to face competition from less
expensive biosimilar rivals in Europe, had global sales of about
$7.5 billion in 2016.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Marguerita Choy)