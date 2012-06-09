版本:
US FDA approves Roche's breast cancer drug

June 8 U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer drug from Roche Holding AG that the company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the injectable drug Perjeta for women with a type of breast cancer known as HER-2 positive, which makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers and has no cure.

